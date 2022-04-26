Ginnelly reveals Covid struggles

Josh Ginnelly believes Covid-19 has hampered his chances of playing more often for Heart of Midlothian this season, but the forward is not going to complain given how well Robbie Neilson's side have been doing.

Ginnelly scored his fourth goal of the season as he made his first start since February in Sunday's 3-2 Scottish Premiership win away to Dundee United.

The wide player, who started in a central attacking role at Tannadice, has played 33 games this campaign, but 16 of those have come off the bench.

"I've had two or three Covid things and I'm not vaccinated," the 25-year-old revealed. "I've had well over two weeks off, so that's given other people opportunities to play every game. They've done so well.

"I'm not going to start complaining, but I'm more delighted with what the boys have done this season."

Asked if Covid was still having an effect on him, the Englishman said: "I'm fine, really. It's more the case that I've missed training sessions and I've missed games. I've just been in and out because of Covid.

"It is what it is. I'm all about the team. I just want to see us go on to this next game against Ross County, win that and take every game into the final."