Michail Antonio has admitted he's happy to go without scoring again this season, provided that West Ham keep winning.

The Hammers forward supplied an assist for Jarrod Bowen in their victory over Everton on Saturday and he told the Footballer's Football Podcast that he was just happy to contribute to the team.

"I still haven't hit the back of the net myself, but it's nice to get the win," he said. "It's all about West Ham moving up the table. We've been playing well in recent games but it's been fine margins.

"I don't care if I don't score again for West Ham all season, as long as the team keep winning. Hopefully we can build confidence and go from there."

The Jamaica international has only scored two goals this season but has been heavily linked with a move away from London Stadium before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Antonio said he "hadn't ruled anything out" with regards to his next move.

