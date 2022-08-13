Aberdeen 2-3 Motherwell - what did we learn?

By Andrew Southwick, BBC Scotland

Aberdeen had received plaudits for their performances this season; cruising through their League Cup group, and responding to an opening-day defeat by hammering St Mirren.

However, perhaps the real test of their mettle would be provided by Motherwell, a side the Dons had failed to beat in four meetings last season, losing three of them.

They look to have more firepower than last term, and they scored twice from just three shots on target. But defensively they were pulled apart time and again and manager Jim Goodwin still has plenty of work to do.

Motherwell's start to the season was as bad as it gets; losing their Europa Conference League clash to Sligo Rovers which led to the dismissal of manager Graham Alexander before a Premiership ball had been kicked.

Two wins from three gives Steven Hammell a solid base to start from though, and they looked like they could score at will at Pittodrie as the newly-found confidence flowed through the side.