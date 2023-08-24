John McGinn says Aston Villa have privately discussed taking a serious run at the Europa Conference League this season.

Villa hammered Hibernian 5-0 in the first leg of their play-off on Wednesday.

McGinn said it was "strange" to face his old club and added Villa know they have a shot in the competition, especially given manager Unai Emery boasts such a positive record in European competitions.

"I don't think there's any secret," McGinn told BBC Sport.

"He is very passionate about European competitions and has a great record. We are up there with the two or three favourites. He will treat every game the same. You need to respect every team and that is what we will do."

