Jensen's 'leadership qualities' make him a strong addition - Robson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says that Finnish defender Richard Jensen fills a hole in the Dons' squad, and that the 27-year-old's "leadership qualities" make him a "strong addition".

Jensen has nine Finland caps, and arrives at Pittodrie for an undisclosed fee from Polish side Górnik Zabrze.

“I am delighted to welcome Richard to Pittodrie,” Robson said.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been looking to strengthen our defensive options, particularly on the left side.

“We’ve tracked Richard for some time but weren’t sure if we were going to be able to make a deal happen, so I am delighted we have been able to get it over the line with Górnik.

“He is a strong competitor and demonstrated his leadership qualities having been a captain in the past. He is predominantly a left-centre back and equally comfortable in a back three or back four. His quality on the ball and running capacity means he’s well suited for how we want to play, and he’ll be a strong addition for the club.”