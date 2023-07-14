Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Twelve months ago, Anthony Elanga was basking in the glow of a breakthrough season at Manchester United. While it had been a poor campaign for the club, but the Sweden international’s direct and pacy wing play had at least given fans some hope for the future.

Interim United boss Ralf Rangnick handed him plenty of opportunities and Elanga netted three times in 26 appearances, appearing in a variety of positions across the frontline.

However, when Erik ten Hag shelled out more than £80m for Brazil forward Antony last summer, it was evidence Elanga did not factor into his plans, hence why he is now on Nottingham Forest and Everton’s radar.

But why? In 21 games for United, he made a thrilling impression. Only five players made more touches in the opposition box for Rangnick’s side in the Premier League and he was regularly their most direct player.

Indeed, he only had one fewer shot than Marcus Rashford (22 to 21) – and the England striker played 14 more games.

Rashford may be a useful model for Elanga, given how the latter’s 2022-23 season went. The Swede only started five games and has only been granted 47 minutes of Premier League football in 2023.

Rashford was equally ineffective during 2021-22 and was written off in some quarters. How he bounced back last year.

Clearly Ten Hag does not fancy Elanga. Any move from Steve Cooper or Sean Dyche, though, would demonstrate a manager who believed in Elanga – and he’s already shown his ability when given confidence from his boss.

According to some reports, external, Manchester United had 10 offers to take him on loan in January and he is only 21 years old.

In the right environment, he could thrive. Cooper’s track record with talented youngsters is exceptional, while if Dyche trusts you he will play you every week.

Let the battle for Elanga's signature commence.