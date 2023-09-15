As Premier League football returns after the international break, Luton Town commentator Simon Oxley has been speaking on BBC Radio Three Counties' Luton In The Prem podcast about the importance of the Hatters' upcoming fixtures: "He [Rob Edwards] has got that time [to work the team out]. I think in terms of supporters, they are very much onside with that and the overall picture of what's important. The supporters are separating themselves from outside pundits and media and any comments from other parts of football.

"I think people are quite happy with the way the project as a whole is going at the moment, but this next period of games people will want a few points on the board.

"Not quite getting to the desperate [situation] yet, helped by the fact there are others down there who are having a similar time - Burnley, Wolves - which means the games against Burnley and Wolves are hugely important. Again people thought with Fulham away, they're struggling with no [Aleksandar] Mitrovic, and then you go and look down their list at who they've got and who they've got in and even though Mitrovic has gone plenty have come in.

"Another difficult game, very difficult game again just because of the basic quality they have got. Okay they're not Man City, they're not Arsenal, but they're still a very decent side as Luton found out last time they were there in the Championship."

