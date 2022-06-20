Dhanda to become County's first summer signing?

Ross County's incomings have been quiet so far, but there are suggestions the Highlanders will have their first signing of the window done imminently.

According to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Liverpool youth product Yan Dhanda is travelling north to pen a deal with Malky Mackay's side after his Swansea City contract expired.

The 23-year-old will hope a move to Scotland results in more game time after making just seven appearances in all competitions for the English Championship club last term.