Watford v Burnley: Team news

Watford welcome back Juraj Kucka and Kiko Femenia, both of whom missed the defeat at Manchester City through injury.

Burnley will monitor Maxwell Cornet, who is nursing a minor knee issue.

A calf problem forced Jay Rodriguez off against Wolves but he has trained this week and should be in contention.

This game is expected to come too soon for Erik Pieters, who is set to resume full training next week.

Ben Mee, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Westwood remain sidelined.

