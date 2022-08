Wolves boss Bruno Lange, speaking to Sky Sports: "The feelings are I am happy with the performance and disappointed with the result.

"We came here to play with good confidence because the pre-season was good. We scored but then conceded a strange goal.

"Second half I think it was our best period. We had 25 minutes we dominated the game completely but didn't score.

"The players played how we wanted them to play and we are proud of them."