Aston Villa have lowered their asking price for Frederic Guilbert as they look to sell the defender. (L'Equipe, via BirminghamLive), external

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan, with Villa, Inter Milan, Roma and Tottenham also keen on the 23-year-old. (Mail), external

