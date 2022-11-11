Armstrong glad to commit to Killie amid 'exciting time'

Winger Daniel Armstrong says it was an easy decision to extend his Kilmarnock stay with a new two-year deal.

T﻿he 25-year-old - who arrived from Raith Rovers in summer 2021 - has impressed on Killie's return to the Premiership this season, scoring four league goals and seven overall in 21 appearances.

“Following promotion last season, and with the cup semi-final at Hampden coming up, it’s a really exciting time to be part of the club," said Armstrong.

"On a personal note, the past couple of months have definitely been a high point for me and I’m determined to continue repaying the fans and the club for their support.”

M﻿anager Derek McInnes added: "There's a boy who's never played in the Premiership before and he's been a real spark for us. He's numbers are good in terms of goals and assists.

"We only have two players under contract at the end of the season, so Danny is the first of those who were out of contract to re-negotiate."