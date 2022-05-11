'Sibbick should be okay' - Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Scotland after the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell: "I thought we played really well at times but when you come to Motherwell you've got to deal with set plays, 90% of their goals come from set plays.

"We made changes but I still expect a Hearts team to come here and win the game. First half we did enough to win it but the second half we were nowhere near the levels we can hit."

Neilson did confirm that Toby Sibbick, who was carried off on a stretcher, "should be okay" for the Scottish Cup final in 10 days time.