We asked for your views on Thursday's Premier League game between Brighton and Manchester United.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Peter: A battle in every sense of the word, and the team with the most grit won. Brighton were skilful, quick and determined, United were always playing catch-up and never looked like nicking it. Fans on both sides were rocking throughout. The Amex is where it seems to be happening these days.

Gary: Brighton played the exciting football that we have come to expect from them, win or lose. The skill and commitment demonstrated clearly shows the whole squad effort made between matches. And dare I say it, perhaps the best 12th player in the Premier League! As for talk about bigger teams pinching players and coaches in the transfer window, will they want to leave?

Paddy: Can't believe how good Billy Gilmour has been. He adds a different dimension to the midfield. It shows the strength and depth of the squad.

Robert: For 90 minutes it felt like watching a replay of the FA Cup game. Brighton on top for much of the match, but not finding the finish. United resilient, but at no point on top. How fitting was it that the game was settled by a superb Mac Allister penalty? Everton is a bigger game still. I have faith and belief that the team will prevail. Forza De Zerbi.

Man United fans

Andrew: It was an awful performance by United. All credit to Brighton, they were outstanding.

Chris: United look a tired squad. They have had so many matches and so many injuries that it has caught up with them. They need another big window of spending to improve the squad because it isn't a top four squad. Ten Hag has still done wonders with what he has to work with. They should still get top four though.

Ali: Young United fan here. Sad to see today, I think we showed heart like we usually do but those substitutions didn’t help much. If anything they hindered us, so I'm not too pleased with Ten Hag. Not sure what’s changed, his substitution decisions used to be levels better than than Ole or Ralf.

Will: I thought we played really well, created chances for ourselves but just couldn’t finish them. We got unlucky on the penalty but that’s football for you. Come back stronger next time out and hopefully get the three points.