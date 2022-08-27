Chelsea 2-1 Leicester: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers cannot wait for the transfer window to shut and for the noise surrounding his wantaway players to disappear, with Wesley Fofana's move to Chelsea seemingly growing closer.

Normally a narrow defeat at Stamford Bride would be nothing to get too concerned about, but Leicester have had a poor start to the season and Rodgers felt his side should have come away with more.

Raheem Sterling scored twice before Harvey Barnes responded and the Foxes poured forward looking for a leveller against their 10-man opponents, who had Conor Gallagher sent off in the first half.

The visitors also had the ball in the net in the first half and Rodgers will no doubt feel the foul given against Barnes on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy - before Daniel Amartey tapped in - was a little harsh.

But Leicester have now failed to win any of their opening four Premier League games for the first time since 2003-04 and could find themselves bottom of the table by the end of the weekend.

"We were good in the game and there were lots of really good moments for us," said Rodgers. "We knocked on the door a lot, there was a lot of good for us but we're disappointed with the result."