Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Everton.

Here is what the Bees boss had to say:

He said it is still too early for Mikel Damsgaard to start his first Premier League game.

Kristoffer Ajer has recovered from a hamstring surgery and returned to training, but Sergi Canos is still not fully fit.

He would rate the season so far as "a decent seven out of 10, but we aim for 10 out of 10".

On transfers, he said "we are not desperate or in need" of players, but the club are still open to welcoming new additions.

On the possibility of former Bees forward Neal Maupay signing for Everton and playing on Saturday, Frank said: "I look forward to competing against him and giving him a hug after."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here