Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Southampton will be left cursing their own carelessness after suffering the disappointment of missing out on a Wembley appearance as they were beaten by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Nathan Jones' side already faced an uphill struggle after losing the first leg 1-0 at home but he will have known the huge sense of expectation on Tyneside, with Newcastle not reaching a Wembley final since 1999, could have been transformed into tension.

Instead, Southampton lost two early goals, the first after four minutes the result of giving the ball away needlessly twice before Sean Longstaff scored the first of his double.

Jones will be even more frustrated because Southampton actually responded well, Che Adams' fine strike on the half-hour putting them back in the match, but they simply had too much to do.

It is now back to the job of Premier League survival for Jones and Saints as he hopes new additions at the end of the transfer window will build on what he already has at St Mary’s.