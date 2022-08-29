Manager Graham Potter is confident in-demand midfielder Moises Caicedo will not be sold before the transfer window ends and says a reported fee of £42m would "probably only get his boots".

The 20-year-old Ecuador international only joined in February 2021 and has made just 12 Premier League appearances since making his debut against Arsenal in April 2021.

But Caicedo has regularly been linked with some of the biggest clubs in England, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"It doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him," Potter said ahead of Brighton's away game against Fulham on Tuesday. "He is playing at a fantastic level.

"He is a top kid, a great person, young, playing in the Premier League and has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level.

"We don't want to lose him and we don't think we will, but you never know. That is how it is but we are quite calm and confident."

Potter joked: "I think you'd probably get his boots for £42m, knowing the chairman."