D﻿ominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney should all be in Gareth Southgate's thoughts for the World Cup, and former England full-back Micah Richards says the boss should take two of them to Qatar.

W﻿ith captain Harry Kane cemented as England's centre-forward, there is space as his reserve and R﻿ichards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club that the exploits of Newcastle striker Wilson and Brentford leading scorer Toney means they have to be on the plane later this month.

"﻿We talk about players having to be in form and we have seen Wilson and Toney do it week in, week out," said Richards. "Why can't we have an extra attacking option instead of being so defensive?

"﻿Yes, of course I'm taking two number nines."

T﻿he injury struggles of Calvert-Lewin this season mean Richards has ruled him out, but football journalist Rory Smith says he sees the Everton striker as the most natural back-up to Tottenham's Kane.

"﻿I think he is probably the best understudy to Kane, but he's not got 20 England goals to fall back on after not playing much this season," said Smith.

"The argument is that as long as he's proved he's over his injury, he should be available for selection, but Wilson's form means it would be a risk to choose Calvert-Lewin over him."

