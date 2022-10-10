H﻿andballs - some given - some not, provided us with plenty to talk about over the weekend.

L﻿iverpool were left wondering why they didn't get awarded a penalty at Arsenal when Gabriel appeared to handle in the area. So why wasn't it given when Dan Burn's handball for Newcastle - pictured above - was judged to be a handball?

MOTD2 presenter Mark Chapman: The PGMOL say for handball it is all about "proximity and speed".

Danny Murphy: "That's what is making fans angry. How can one be given and Liverpool's not be given? And that's a fair argument. We are all after consistency. How can they be two different decisions?"

