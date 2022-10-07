On the fixture schedule, he said: "If you have robots who can play every three days life is much easier. It is something we have to experience and taste because at the moment we don't know how it'll play out."

Asked about his personal rivalry with Liverpool given that he is a former Everton player, he replied: "Those days were really intense."

Arteta added: "Now you look at the games with a different perspective and you have to be much cooler and prepare many different aspects to be able to beat them on Sunday, so you get away from that."

O﻿n Liverpool's current form, he said: "I'm not here to judge what Liverpool are. What they have done in the last five years does not need any presentation it is clear they have been up there in every single competition."

Asked if William Saliba can one day be viewed in the same way as Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Arteta responded: "The composure and leadership he has shown on the pitch in a really natural way without any flashy lights. He has been very quiet and at the same time very confident. I am really happy with where he is at the moment. He is Saliba, he is no one else."