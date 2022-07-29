Let's 'lay down strong marker' - Postecoglou

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has urged his side to "lay down a strong marker" as they hoist last season's title flag at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Australian is relaxed about the fact the Dons arrive having won all four League Cup group games while his own side have only played friendlies.

"It will be a good challenge," Postecoglou said. "It is always difficult when a manager comes in mid-season like Jim Goodwin did last year, but I think now he's got his kind of squad together and they have made a lot of changes.

"It's been a positive start for them in the cup and they've been four good competitive games, so they are game ready, which is always a challenge for us.

"But, at the same time, we've had a good pre-season, we've had some good competitive friendly games, some tough games, which have been good for us. The squad's in a good place health wise and we're at home in front of our fans.

"We just want to make sure we lay down a really strong marker for the year ahead and, irrespective of who you play in your first game, there's always a little bit of unknown there because everyone starts the season feeling good about their chances and optimistic.

"It's only really after the first 90 minutes that everyone gets to really assess how they're going."