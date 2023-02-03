Sutton's Predictions: Everton v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal rested a few players in their FA Cup tie against Manchester City and paid the price.

They still played pretty well at Etihad Stadium though and I think they have had a really good window - signing Jorginho, Cedric Trossard and Jakub Kiwior to strengthen their squad for their title push.

Everton, in contrast, did not sign anyone and it looks like their new manager Sean Dyche has got a huge job on his hands to keep them up - he's actually lost a player, with Antony Gordon moving to Newcastle.

We know the Goodison Park crowd will get behind the team and, the way that Dyche manages, he will be trying to extract every last ounce of effort out of his players.

So, the endeavour will be there, but I still don't see Everton getting a win or even managing a draw.

Arsenal are just far too good for them and, as I said on the Monday Night Club, getting the Everton job now is like being made captain of the Titanic, a couple of hours after it hit the iceberg.

Schak's prediction: Arsenal are going to turn them over - I think Everton are a sinking ship. 0-3

F﻿ind out how Sutton and Schak think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here