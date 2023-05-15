'Rangers-linked Palma hints at Aris exit'

Luis Palma, for whom Rangers have expressed interest along with a number of clubs around Europe, dropped his biggest hint yet that he is poised to leave Aris Thessaloniki as the 23-year-old Honduras winger posted on social media describing Sunday's 1-1 Greek Super League play-off draw with Panathinaikos as "The Last Dance". (Football Scotland), external

Where Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be playing his football next season is still unclear, but the 26-year-old's wife, Yesenia, has indicated that their departure from Glasgow is already under way by saying goodbye to a group of friends as she posted an emotional story on her social media. (Scottish Sun), external

Leon Balogun, who expressed his disappointment at leaving Rangers last summer, was at Ibrox to watch Sunday's 3-0 win over Celtic as the 34-year-old centre-half prepares to leave Queens Park Rangers after one season with the London club. (Scottish Sun), external

Read Monday's Scottish Gossip in full here.