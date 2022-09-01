Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Nottingham Forest have been the most active club during the summer window.

It was always felt the Reds would be busy because they lost so many loan players who helped them get promoted.

But no-one saw the extent of the work being done on Steve Cooper's squad.

Wolves defender Willy Boly should complete his move to the City Ground and Cooper is not ruling out further additions.

"We’ll see," he said. "We may bring players in. Some players may leave as well. The phone will be back on."