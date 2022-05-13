The ability of Son Heung-min goes under the radar because he plays alongside Harry Kane at Spurs, but he is one of the best players in the Premier League, says former England centre-back Matt Upson.

Son's goal against Arsenal closed him to within one goal of Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot, while he won the penalty for the opening goal and was fouled by Rob Holding for the red card decision.

"I can't talk highly enough of him," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The fear factor of Son influenced the game massively, as needing to deal with him totally upset Arsenal.

"I don't think there is anything he can't do."

Upson also praised Son's finishing abilities after his third goal rubber-stamped their victory.

"HIs finish was brilliant," he said. "He threaded the ball through a tiny space and he can do that because he's so clinical and precise."

Full analysis of a huge north London derby win for Spurs is available here on BBC Sounds

Let us know how you think the race for the top four will end up