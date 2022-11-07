W﻿e asked for your thoughts following St Johnstone's stunning 2-1 win over Rangers...

Mikey: Played fantastically well together today, always expect the early waves of attacking which Saints defenders coped with well. A couple of great goals, and to only lose one in a game like this is excellent. Hard to choose player of the match!

Anon: A great deal of credit should go to the Saints board for backing Callum Davidson when a lot of saints supporters wanted him to go after such a disappointing season last year - Davidson has worked wonders on a shoe string budget bringing in loan players and those on a free signing - Considine and McGowan have been outstanding - in Davidson we Trust!

John: Brown had Kent in his pocket all game, and what a strike. Well done Stevie May.

Anon: At the start of the season the team looked disjointed and frail. Since the transfer window closed the team has been improving every week. From the first round of fixtures we got 10 points. Already we have nine from the second round, three games in. How good can we get?