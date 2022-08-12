Wolves manager Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before his side host Fulham this weekend.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lage said Goncalo Guedes' versatility was key to him pushing for the Portuguese player to join his side: "It is so important in these days with five subs and this kind of player that can do several things and understand more than one system, it is easier for us to change the game."

He also said that Guedes was "one of the first names I said last year to come in".

The Wolves boss confirmed that Ruben Neves will be the captain going forward.

But he was also full of praise for Max Kilman, saying the defender is a "future captain" and that it would be the "right decision to push him" following last season.

Lage is wary of the threat of Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic: "They have top players like Mitrovic, who scored 40 goals in the Championship and in the very first game he scored two goals against Liverpool."

He was also complimentary of Marco Silva, who Lage is familiar with from his time in Portugal.

A key theme from the news conference was that Lage asked for "time and patience" both on and off the pitch as they work to implement a new system of play and on transfers.

