Transfer news: Rice favouring Arsenal move

Gossip graphic

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, although Chelsea and Manchester United are also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England international. (Guardian)

The agent of new Gunners forward Leandro Trossard says north London rivals Tottenham were also in talks to sign the 28-year-old before his Emirates Stadium move. (Mirror)

