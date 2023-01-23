Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external

The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external

Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but would prefer to sign the 29-year-old Morocco international on loan with a view to a permanent move if they stay up. (Mail), external

Leicester City are showing a strong interest in 22-year-old Brazilian winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk and also a target for Everton and Nottingham Forest. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However, former Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not under consideration for the job at Goodison Park. (Mail), external

