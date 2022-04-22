Frank on Conte, Eriksen and Spurs

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Frank described his players as "a remarkable group" following their last-minute winner at Watford last weekend.

  • Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was full of praise for Frank when he spoke earlier this week. In reply, the Bees boss said: "I say thank you to Antonio. He is a fantastic manager and has been one of the most successful in the past 10 years."

  • Frank said Christian Eriksen will be "focused" on tomorrow's game, despite him facing his former club. He added: "He's looking forward to playing against Tottenham. I know he enjoyed his time there."

  • On facing Spurs, Frank said: "This task is the biggest we are facing. I know we are facing a side that are fighting for a Champions League place."

