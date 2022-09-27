S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Over 60 former women to have played for Brighton were guests of honour at the Amex on Sunday as the Albion hosted Reading in their first Women's Super League home game of the season.

The ex-Seagulls were paraded around the pitch at half-time, taking in the adulation of the crowd for pioneering the women's game throughout the 1970s and 1980s, at a time when they faced all kinds of barriers against their participation.

Included in the number was my mother, Alison McCarthy. She was Brighton's number one goalkeeper between 1976 and 1980, once conceding double figures in an FA Cup tie at Southampton.

Sitting in one of the lounges at a £97m stadium, the main word which could be heard among the former players was progress. When my mother played, it was on a muddy field at Hove Recreation Ground, just down the road from the Goldstone Ground. The team trained on Hove Lawns, fighting off a combination of sea breeze, potholes and dog mess.

Now the Albion Women have an £8m purpose-built training ground. Tony Bloom is as invested in women's football as he is men's, putting facilities in place with the aim of turning Brighton into a top-four WSL side.

None of that would have been possible without the trailblazers from the past 50 years who were present at the Amex for the win over Reading. Brighton manager Hope Powell said as much when she popped her head into the lounge afterwards. A classy gesture from a classy individual.

It was a fantastic afternoon rounded off by a 2-1 Brighton win. Women's football continues to go from strength to strength and it is fantastic to see the Albion playing such a prominent part in it.