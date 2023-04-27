Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Six of Forest's seven Premier League victories have come at the City Ground and on nights like this, it is easy to understand why.

Forest fans sing of the 'mist rolling in from the Trent' and it is like that with the noise they make.

Despite not winning a game since 5 February and seeing their team slide closer and closer to the trap door that could send them straight back to the Championship, they have backed their team and, most importantly, Cooper.

After four straight defeats, it would have been easy for heads to drop after Kaylor Navas inexplicably pushed Solly March's shot straight to Facundo Buonanotte.

Instead, in the stands they turned the volume up and on the pitch. Cooper's players kept their intensity, they worked hard to keep Brighton out for the remainder of the opening period and, after Gross had turned Renan Lodi's cross-shot into his own net, dominated the second half in the search for victory.

Danilo kept going after he had robbed Moises Caicedo inside the Brighton half, running clear onto Taiwo Awoniyi's pass before driving a low shot past Steele.

And there was a lot of pressure on Morgan Gibbs-White to convert his spot kick given there was still 10 minutes of injury-time to play when Lewis Dunk needlessly handled as he jumped to clear a corner.

The former Wolves man kept his nerve to send Jason Steele the wrong way and seal a victory that sparked scenes of jubilation at the final whistle.