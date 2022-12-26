Crystal Palace v Fulham: Team news

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi will miss his first league match of the season after triggering a suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Jordan Ayew and Joachim Andersen, who both played at the World Cup, are "ready to go again", according to head coach Patrick Vieira.

Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has an ongoing foot problem and may not be deemed fit enough to face Palace.

Antonee Robinson is another player who will be monitored ahead of the game.

The USA full-back missed last weekend's friendly against West Ham as he was not fully fit.

