Rangers v Liverpool: Team news
Midfielder Glen Kamara has a slight knock and is Rangers' only injury doubt.
James Sands returns from the suspension that kept him out of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week.
Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi remain out for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.
Scotland captain Andrew Robertson returns to the Liverpool squad following a month out with a knee problem.
But Jurgen Klopp will have to shuffle his pack with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Luis Diaz all absent after suffering injuries in Sunday's 3-2 league defeat at Arsenal.
Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are back in training but not yet ready to play.