'The perennial problem - pure panic in front of goal'

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Celtic's home defeat by RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Jez: Same old, same old in Europe. When will managers ever learn that you have to change your game in Europe? 100 miles an hour doesn't work against these teams. It's a joke to get to the group stage and fizzle out like that.

Alex: Pure panic in front of goal. That is the perennial problem. Plenty of industry but no coolness when it's most needed. Not since Henrik.

Tommy: Massive positives during the whole Champions League campaign which can be built on providing we can keep Ange and the key players as there will definitely be interest in them from English Premier League clubs in the summer.

Anon: It's all about levels with players. Maeda is a good SPFL player with high energy, however he lacks the technique and composure for Champions League football. Hatate simply gives away possession too cheaply. The system isn't the issue, they make enough chances to hurt teams, but Celtic need an edge in these games. Giakoumakis upsets centre-backs and should start.

Graeme: Cup final, two balls over the top, two goals. Why don't we mix it up now and again? This feels like Brendan Rodgers' tactics that got found out in his second season. We have depth in the squad but not a lot of strength. Any team that keeps the score level or close after 60 minutes has a chance against us, and they know it.