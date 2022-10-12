'We are very honest with each other' - Aberdeen boss seeks reaction

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Jim Goodwin hopes a frank exchange of views at an Aberdeen squad summit will have the desired effect as they bid to put their 4-0 Tannadice drubbing behind them.

“We had a long meeting on Monday morning, a few home truths and a lot of honesty from the group and that is the most pleasing aspect for me,” said the Dons boss, whose side host Hearts on Sunday.

“There is nobody here among the staff or players trying to shy away from what happened in Dundee.

“We are all very honest with each other, we have a great culture here at Cormack Park where we encourage people to give their opinions and don’t expect them just to sit there and agree with everything. It is not about lambasting individuals for making mistakes.

“Our fans will be looking for a reaction after the disappointment of last weekend because we let them down. We are all aware of that and want to repay the faith they have put in the team with a good performance and a good result on Sunday.”