Leicester 'lacked direction and missed Maddison'

Leicester City lacked direction and aggression and "clearly missed" James Maddison in Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle United, according to former Foxes midfielder Matt Piper.

City were 2-0 down to the Magpies after seven minutes and trailed 3-0 at the break.

Piper told the When You're Smiling podcast the Foxes were "off it".

"This team are at their best when they are front-footed and aggressive and, in possession, are working cohesively. They lacked that," he said.

"Normally you can see what the directive is from the manager - how is this team going to hurt the opposition? Normally you see that - and especially of late in the six or seven games before the World Cup when the identity really came back into the side.

"But there wasn't any joined-up thinking with the play. Out of possession, there wasn't that snap and aggressive nature that you normally get with this team. It lacked all over the pitch. They got caught in the headlights by Newcastle. They lost two goals quickly and the confidence drained out of the side.

"They clearly missed James Maddison and his creativity. In games like that - when it is difficult - he finds those pockets and asks for the ball and generally makes things happen with a bit of magic. But we didn't have any of that."

Listen to all the post-match reaction and analysis on BBC Sounds