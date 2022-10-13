By Tom English, BBC Scotland at Ibrox

The question for Liverpool was clear - would they feel sorry for themselves or, amid the maelstrom, would they rouse themselves? Jurgen Klopp had made six changes - resting some of his heavy hitters for Manchester City at the weekend - but the concession of the first goal was wearily familiar.

Mid-table after their worst start in a decade. Fourteen points behind Arsenal and 13 behind Manchester City. A battery of injuries and a leaky defence. And now trailing against a side with the bit between their teeth and 50,000 fans lustily roaring their approval. What could they find? Quite a lot as it turned out. A goal mountain.

The equaliser was a moment to make Rangers wince, a corner to the front post and a simple header for Firmino. James Tavernier might have been beside him, but the Rangers captain wasn't exactly making his presence be known. It was beyond soft.

From then on, it was the Liverpool show. The Firmino show, the Darwin Nunez show, but above all the Mohamed Salah show.