Spanish football expert Guillem Balague feels Mauricio Pochettino must have been given reassurances about his position at Chelsea to have agreed to take the head coach job on at the end of the season.

The former Spurs boss spoke with Todd Boehly and the Blues hierarchy after Thomas Tuchel was dismissed in September - but Chelsea appointed Graham Potter instead.

Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the ground has shifted at Stamford Bridge.

"Pochettino was in the running last time, but he felt that Chelsea weren't really all in for him," said Balague. "He was not impressed with what was offered.

"You can also sense the feelings of people and basically in September it was a mutual 'no'.

"Now they have come back with the intention to give him more authority, to build bridges and to create harmony."

Ex-Chelsea defender Robert Huth thinks the Argentine is a good appointment but is worried his Tottenham connections may initially make it harder for fans to take to him.

"He will be up against it and need to make a flying start with his Spurs background," said Huth. "I don't think Chelsea fans will stand for it otherwise.

"They gave Rafael Benitez such a hard time and he had relative success with them."

