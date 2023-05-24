Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said his "squad is fine" after his side were beaten 4-2 by Hibernian at Easter Road.

"This is on me, I'm making lots of changes and playing guys who haven't played in a long time and in many ways, that's unfair on them but that's just my way of doing things," he told Sportsound.

"So, do you want us to win the league by 20 points next season, then? I get the question, but if you want to measure us on the last three games then you'll probably be needing a different manager as well.

"This squad has handled the Champions League, is in the final of a cup competition, won another cup competition and won the league... we will strengthen as we always do.

"If people want to make assumptions that we won't be as strong next year, that's great, and probably in our favour."

After his error, Postecoglou reassured that his goalkeeper Scott Bain will recover from his mistake.

"I thought he was really good up until that point and handled things well."