After the announcement that Selles' contract would not be extended, the Saints boss said he spoke to the club two months ago about what he could do if they were relegated, but that the club "had their own process that I don't know about".

He added: "I can't change the decision of the owners. I think I am ready but that is their call."

On the players enjoying working under him, but not having enough time to mould the team, he said: "With more time and a proper transfer window it could have been a different end, but we're not here to make excuses."

Asked about staying in the Premier League as a manager, he said: "I would like to stay here and I would like to stay in the top level I can stay. My target has always to be compete against the best."

Selles said he does not know who is coming in next, but has advised the club on players and the situation, adding: "They know my opinion and they can do with that what they want".

On the Southampton fans' feelings, he said: "I hope they see a person who gave everything at Southampton Football club but just didn't quite get there" and added, "hopefully we can have a good environment on Sunday and we make something happen together".