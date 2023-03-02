Brentford v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Thomas Frank Getty Images

  • Fulham have won 11 Premier League games this season, last winning more in 2011-12 (14). They have also won five away games this term, their joint-most in a single Premier League campaign (also 2003-04).

  • Both Brentford and Fulham have scored a league-high 15 Premier League goals from set-pieces so far this season, with no side netting more penalties than the Bees (5).

  • Fulham’s Manor Solomon has scored in each of his past three Premier League games, all as a substitute. Only one player - Jamie Vardy from November 2018 to October 2020 - has ever scored in four consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, while no player has ever done so in an uninterrupted run of games for a club in the competition.