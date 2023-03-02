Brentford v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Fulham have won 11 Premier League games this season, last winning more in 2011-12 (14). They have also won five away games this term, their joint-most in a single Premier League campaign (also 2003-04).

Both Brentford and Fulham have scored a league-high 15 Premier League goals from set-pieces so far this season, with no side netting more penalties than the Bees (5).

Fulham’s Manor Solomon has scored in each of his past three Premier League games, all as a substitute. Only one player - Jamie Vardy from November 2018 to October 2020 - has ever scored in four consecutive substitute appearances in the Premier League, while no player has ever done so in an uninterrupted run of games for a club in the competition.