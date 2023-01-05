The January transfer window is key for Southampton's top-flight survival hopes, but the club only have themselves to blame for the position they are in, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

Saints have lost all four league games under new manager Nathan Jones, who replaced the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl.

After Wednesday's 1-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Murray told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They are [in a real mess] and I can’t help but feel it just shows what a brilliant job Ralph did.

"Southampton being in this position is down to themselves. They have been a selling club over previous seasons. We’ve seen Danny Ings walk out; they sold the whole left-hand side of their defence one year.

"The only player they have really kept hold of is James Ward-Prowse in the centre of the pitch. When you constantly sell and are not replacing them with players who are as good, this is the position you find yourselves in, unfortunately."

Former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown added: "There are some massive games to come and [Jones] has got to find a solution.

"He will still be trying to work the players out, but when you are not getting the results it’s always difficult.

"He is going to have to go into the market, but what sort of support is going to be there? I’m not sure what they can actually go and get, and a team not getting results is not exactly attractive to join."

