New Hibs contract for Cadden
Hibernian full-back and midfielder Chris Cadden, 25, has signed a new contract tying him to the club until the summer of 2025.
The former Motherwell player moved to Easter Road from Columbus Crew last year and has been capped twice by Scotland.
"You can see how the football club is progressing both on and off the pitch and there's an overriding feeling that there's a real vision here; that's something that excites me," Cadden told the Hibs website.
