W﻿e asked for your reaction to Rangers' 3-1 Champions League loss at home to Ajax.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

A﻿lex: When we have a manager who says we can't compete at this level, it's time he went. It's 11 players v 11 players - his job to motivate not run his players down. Last season they beat teams who are in the next round.

R﻿onnie: We now hold the record for the worst ever performance in the group stage by any team in the history of Champions League only six months nearly winning the Europa League. We beat Dortmund and Leipzig, both Champions League teams, so the excuse of a step up in class doesn't wash. Gio has to go and go now. Absolutely embarrassing.

A﻿non: Gio needs to go. He is awful. Pre match he's saying we can't compete, losing is acceptable under him. The players have downed tools.

S﻿teven: Out of Europe before Xmas. Why? The quality gap? Yes, for sure that played a part. The defence? Most definitely played a part. You don't concede 20 odd goals in six games by having a well-drilled, watertight defence. Impotence in attack? Yes, that also played a part. Two goals scored in six games. But how is this to be solved is the big question?

G﻿raeme: I don’t buy this “it’s a step up” for the embarrassing defeats in this seasons Champions League! They were beat before a ball was kicked, GVB has more than once this season publicly undermined his players, making comments that his players aren’t the same level. What does he then expect from his team!?

A﻿non: Unlucky with injuries in defence and midfield but we should have forseen these sorts of problems with players ages and with playing many more games before the world Cup . Fail to prepare = prepare to fail.

E﻿lliott: All last night highlighted yet again is that we’re simply not good enough, or rich enough, to compete at this level with teams whose finances dwarf our own. No team who haven’t played in the Champions League for 12 years can hope to compete on an equal basis. We simply do not have a team or the money to challenge any of the top clubs and that’s it!