Hearts have been partially successful in their appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Peter Haring in Saturday's 2-2 draw with St Mirren, with it being downgraded to a caution.

The 29-year-old was sent off for halting an attack lead by Mark O'Hara on the half-way line.

Steven Naismith will now be able to call on the Austrian this Saturday as Hearts welcome Aberdeen to Tynecastle.