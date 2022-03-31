Arteta on Saka, international duty and focus

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's game with Crystal Palace on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta says Bukayo Saka is back in training today and "feeling good" - Takehiro Tomiyasu is also now close to returning to the matchday squad.

Aaron Ramsdale remains a doubt for Monday's game, Arteta said: "He's still not feeling great, he hasn't trained yet but we will try and see what we can do."

On international duty, he said: "The majority of them had really good experiences, some had really good performances and scored important goals."

On the five subs rule, he added: "It means you don’t slow the game down too much and it gives players the opportunity to be on the pitch."

Arteta says his team are "focused" on Monday's game, despite playing last this weekend, adding: "You have to win football matches and that's what we need to do to achieve what we want."

