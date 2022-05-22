Brighton 3-1 West Ham: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter: “I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved. They are an amazing group of players to work with, with brilliant support from everyone behind the scenes.

"It hasn’t been plain sailing this season. There have been ups and downs but we have stuck at it and finished really strongly.

“We wanted to finish well but I didn’t feel we played to the level we can in the first half so we made some adjustments, got on top and scored some good goals. It was a fantastic second-half by us. It summed up our spirit and character.

“It was great to finish with two good home wins. It will make our supporters happy and they can look forward to a happy summer.

“We can be proud of what we can but then there’s the challenge of improving. We’ll enjoy a holiday and then look to do better next season."