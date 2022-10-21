Newcastle have named Adam Bartlett as the club’s new head of goalkeeping, with Shwan Jalal arriving as first-team goalkeeper coach.

Bartlett worked under former head of goalkeeping Simon Smith and said he relishes the opportunity.

He told the club website: "I am very excited about what we can achieve collectively. Together with the excellent coaches we have across the men’s first team, Newcastle United women and the academy, we will be striving to make the department as strong as possible and assist in developing all our goalkeepers."

Bartlett will be assisted by Jalal, who has left his role as head of goalkeeping at Stockport County.

Jalal reunited with Eddie Howe after playing under him at Bournemouth and was a team mate of Jason Tindall and Stephen Purches.

He said: "I’m delighted to be joining Newcastle. I’m excited to work with Adam and be reunited with Eddie Howe and the coaching team, who I have so much respect for.

"This is something I’ve worked hard for. I’m aware of the size of the club and the project ahead and can’t wait to get going."